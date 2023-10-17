Tyler police seek public’s help locating runaway teen

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a runaway teenager.

According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, Allison Morley, 13, has been missing from her residence since 11:45 p.m. Monday. Allison reportedly left the residence of her own free will but her location is currently unknown. Erbaugh said Tyler police officers and detectives have been to several locations to look for Allison but have not found her.

Allison is described as 5′4″ tall and 130 lbs. with brown/red hair and brown eyes. She has a scar on her left arm. There is no information on what she was last wearing.

If you see Allison or know her location, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

