Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Tyler police seek public’s help locating runaway teen

Allison Morley
Allison Morley(Courtesy Photo)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a runaway teenager.

According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, Allison Morley, 13, has been missing from her residence since 11:45 p.m. Monday. Allison reportedly left the residence of her own free will but her location is currently unknown. Erbaugh said Tyler police officers and detectives have been to several locations to look for Allison but have not found her.

Allison is described as 5′4″ tall and 130 lbs. with brown/red hair and brown eyes. She has a scar on her left arm. There is no information on what she was last wearing.

If you see Allison or know her location, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes coming for 2 Chick-fil-A locations in Tyler
All three suspects were taken into custody.
Smith County deputies arrest 3 after pursuit from Louisiana
Drew Danielson
Texarkana man pleads guilty to hitting Tyler airport co-worker with truck
A Mabank motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving an 18-wheeler Friday afternoon.
Mabank motorcyclist killed in Henderson County crash with 18-wheeler
When the deputies arrived at the home, they reported that a naked man, Jason Ryan McCarty, 55,...
Naked man allegedly fires air gun at deputies in Angelina County

Latest News

Dr. Keith Brooks
Corrigan-Camden ISD superintendent resigns
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-17-23
Tuesday’s Weather: Cold this morning, sunny and mild this afternoon
WATCH: Texas State Fair-goers take cover during shooting as police search for suspects
WATCH: Texas State Fair-goers take cover during shooting as police search for suspects
TYLER ISD DENTAL STUDIES
Tyler ISD considering bringing back oral health program for its students