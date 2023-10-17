Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler ISD looking to bring back oral health program for its students

TYLER ISD DENTAL STUDIES
TYLER ISD DENTAL STUDIES(KLTV)
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD is proposing reinstating a program that would improve the oral health of its students and reduce the amount of missed school due to oral health problems.

The district partnered with the Tyler Junior College dental studies program in 2016, where student hygienists visit different campuses and provide a free limited oral evaluation to Tyler ISD students. The hygienists are also able to provide fluoride varnish placements and dental sealants for any areas of decay. The program stopped in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, but the district is looking to bring it back.

“If we can help identify, you know, problem areas and treat it while it’s smaller, it takes a lot less financial investment to fix. It takes a lot less treatment needs. So, we can help it while it’s small and be preventative in the measures that we can take,” said TJC Dental Studies Professor, Christina Horton.

The Tyler ISD board tabled the agenda item tonight, but they say they will revisit the item at a later date.

