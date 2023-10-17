Tuesday’s Weather: Cold this morning, sunny and mild this afternoon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Clear skies and cold this morning. Temperatures across the area are in the low 40s as we start our Tuesday, marking the coldest morning for many of us since last spring. We’ll warm into the 60s by lunchtime and top off in the low 70s this afternoon. Expect sunny skies from this morning to continue into the afternoon. After a couple of breezy days, today will be less windy as well. Temperatures make their return to the upper 70s and 80s tomorrow and through the rest of the week. We’re still expecting a low chance for a few showers on Thursday, but most will stay dry. Temperatures stay warm through the weekend into early next week. Have a great Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.