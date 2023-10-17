Titus County man accused of assaulting child on multiple occasions

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Titus County man is in jail after being accused of sexually assaulting a child in July.

Bobby “Bo” Eugene Taylor, 47, turned himself in to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday after two warrants were issued for his arrest Thursday. The sheriff’s office announced in a Facebook post that they had been made aware on July 13 of Taylor’s alleged assault on a child. Taylor is accused of having assaulted the child multiple times.

Taylor was booked into the Titus County jail on two charges of sexual assault on a child with no bonds listed.

