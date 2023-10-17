Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Texas man arrested in ‘brutal’ murder of elderly man, man’s dog

The suspect is in jail with a bond of $1.5 million.
An affidavit tells all thought some details are too gory, but police say the 65-year-old man...
An affidavit tells all thought some details are too gory, but police say the 65-year-old man who was murdered was decapitated.
By KSAT
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT) - A man has been charged with the murder of a 65-year-old man and his dog Friday in San Antonio.

The San Antonio Police Department was called to a home Oct. 13 in the 2100 block of San Lucas Street where they uncovered a “brutal murder.”

Police believe Bradley Dimmick, 35, not only killed a man and his dog last Friday but, in a sense, butchered them.

An affidavit tells all thought some details are too gory, but police say the 65-year-old man who was murdered was decapitated.

Dimmick was found about a mile from his home, according to the report.

Police say a call in the 500 block of Demya is what first drew their attention to Dimmick. They had a report of someone walking around looking into cars.

They say when they tried to question him about it, he suddenly blurted out that he had killed someone.

Officers initially had trouble believing him, but then made the disturbing discovery at the home.

Dimmck meanwhile is in jail with a bond of $1.5 million.

Investigators have not air if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Copyright 2023 KSAT VIA CNNNEWSOURCE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes coming for 2 Chick-fil-A locations in Tyler
All three suspects were taken into custody.
Smith County deputies arrest 3 after pursuit from Louisiana
Drew Danielson
Texarkana man pleads guilty to hitting Tyler airport co-worker with truck
Windell Moris, Jr, age 23
Man arrested following discovery of Marshall woman’s body by police
Tyler PD
Tyler police locate runaway teen

Latest News

WebXtra: Longview food show allows students to decide cafeteria fare
WebXtra: Longview food show allows students to decide cafeteria fare
WebXtra: Longview food show allows students to decide cafeteria fare
WebXtra: Longview food show allows students to decide cafeteria fare
Local children advocacy groups hold meeting to discuss proposition two
East Texas child advocacy groups discuss proposition that would grant tax relief to daycares
Tyler PD
Tyler police locate runaway teen
Gas leak
Gas leak causes part of CR 2162 in Smith County to close