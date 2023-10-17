Texas man arrested in ‘brutal’ murder of elderly man, man’s dog

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT) - A man has been charged with the murder of a 65-year-old man and his dog Friday in San Antonio.

The San Antonio Police Department was called to a home Oct. 13 in the 2100 block of San Lucas Street where they uncovered a “brutal murder.”

Police believe Bradley Dimmick, 35, not only killed a man and his dog last Friday but, in a sense, butchered them.

An affidavit tells all thought some details are too gory, but police say the 65-year-old man who was murdered was decapitated.

Dimmick was found about a mile from his home, according to the report.

Police say a call in the 500 block of Demya is what first drew their attention to Dimmick. They had a report of someone walking around looking into cars.

They say when they tried to question him about it, he suddenly blurted out that he had killed someone.

Officers initially had trouble believing him, but then made the disturbing discovery at the home.

Dimmck meanwhile is in jail with a bond of $1.5 million.

Investigators have not air if the suspect and victim knew each other.

