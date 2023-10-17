Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Spicy skillet potatoes with a Tex-Mex twist by Mama Steph

These potatoes are a great way to use what's in your pantry in a new way.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’re ready for a new side dish to go with your chicken or other meats, here’s a tasty twist on cheesy potatoes that you’re definitely going to want to try.

In this recipe I use green enchilada sauce; it has so much flavor, as it’s made with varying combinations of roasted green chiles, garlic, onion, jalapeno, tomatillos, and cumin. All of that flavor soaks right into the tender potatoes, and it’s topped with a sprinkle of cheese. Delicious!

Spicy skillet potatoes with a Tex-Mex twist

Ingredients

8 ounces green enchilada sauce

3 cups canned potatoes, drained (Can use sliced, diced, or halved. You can also pre-boil your own potatoes before proceeding, if you prefer)

1 tablespoon butter

1 small onion, chopped

1 cup shredded cheese (Fiesta blend, Monterey Jack, Cheddar, etc.)

1/3 cup heavy cream, half-and-half, evaporated milk or whole milk

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (if you like a bit of spicy heat)

Method:

Place the butter in an 8 or 10-inch skillet. Allow it to melt over medium-low heat.

Add the chopped onion to the melted butter, and allow to cook gently until onions are translucent (at least five minutes)

Remove the onions and butter to a small bowl.

Add about half of the enchilada sauce to the skillet, shaking the pan to spread it across the pan.

Add the drained potatoes to the skillet, spreading evenly over the pan.

Sprinkle the potatoes with red pepper flakes, if using, then salt and pepper, to taste.

Drizzle the onions and butter over the potatoes, then do the same with the remaining enchilada sauce.

Simmer the mixture, pushing around a bit with a silicone or wood spatula (if using a non-stick pan.)

When the sauce thickens a bit, after about five minutes, add the cream to the pan, moving the potatoes around to distribute it into the sauce. Let this simmer for a minute or two. (Don’t bring this to a full boil or it’ll curdle your lovely cream).

Finally, spread the cheese over the top of the potatoes, then place the pan under a hot broiler to melt the cheese until it becomes golden brown. (It doesn’t take long, so don’t walk away and burn your delicious potatoes!)

Serve as-is, or top with a dollop or sour cream, if you’d like. Enjoy!

