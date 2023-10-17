New Summerfield woman dies in mobile home fire

NEW SUMMERFIELD, Texas (KLTV) - A New Summerfield woman was found dead inside a mobile home after it was destroyed by fire.

New Summerfield Police Chief Fred Butler said they received a call about the fire from the woman’s husband around 5:30 p.m. after he returned home to find the mobile home in flames on Limbaugh Road. Butler said they are uncertain as to how long the fire had been going before then.

The woman’s body was recovered nearly four hours later.

The incident is now being investigated by the Cherokee County Fire Marshal’s office.

