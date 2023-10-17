National Teen Driver Week highlights how East Texas teens can stay safe on the road

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week. More than 10,000 teens are killed and injured each year due to car crashes in Texas alone, making vehicle crashes a leading cause of death for teens in the United States.

David Reich with the National Road Safety Foundation says National Teen Driver Safety Week puts emphasis on that harsh reality.

“Teen driver safety week is a time when we encourage parents to speak to their young people about safe driving behavior. We don’t want to have one of our kids injured, or worse yet, killed. That’s something that happens with many, many families,” said Reich.

According to AAA, teen drivers aged 16 to 17 are three times more likely than adults to be involved in a deadly crash, and if those statistics aren’t enough, parent Veronica Gibson says she has even more reason to be concerned about her teen’s safety on the road.

“So, I have an 18-year-old child who is on the (autism) spectrum; high functioning. It’s very nerve racking for me because you just don’t know how he was going to react, and he’s actually doing very well,” said Gibson.

Gibson sought out the help of Carlton Driving School, who she says provides her teen with the training he needs to drive safely.

“There was no way I was going to be able to teach him everything he knew. Him being high functioning, he gets nervous, he’ll tense up, but since some of the instructors are accustomed to dealing with special needs kids, I felt more comfortable with him being here,” said Gibson.

The CDC says teen drivers are more likely to underestimate or be unable to recognize dangerous situations. Reisch wants parents to be aware of a website with information that can help teen drivers across the nation.

“It’s called the ‘passport to safe driving’ and it has a number of talking points, ways to help parents start to engage with their young people on safe driving behavior,” said Reich.

For parents looking to access the Passport to Safe Driving site, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.