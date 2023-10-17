Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Cold this morning, sunny and mild this afternoon.
Cold this morning, sunny and mild this afternoon.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Clear skies and cold this morning. Temperatures across the area are in the low 40s as we start our Tuesday, marking the coldest morning for many of us since last spring. We’ll warm into the 60s by lunchtime and top off in the low 70s this afternoon. Expect sunny skies from this morning to continue into the afternoon. After a couple of breezy days, today will be less windy as well. Temperatures make their return to the upper 70s and 80s tomorrow and through the rest of the week. We’re still expecting a low chance for a few showers on Thursday, but most will stay dry. Temperatures stay warm through the weekend into early next week. Have a great Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes coming for 2 Chick-fil-A locations in Tyler
All three suspects were taken into custody.
Smith County deputies arrest 3 after pursuit from Louisiana
Drew Danielson
Texarkana man pleads guilty to hitting Tyler airport co-worker with truck
A Mabank motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving an 18-wheeler Friday afternoon.
Mabank motorcyclist killed in Henderson County crash with 18-wheeler
When the deputies arrived at the home, they reported that a naked man, Jason Ryan McCarty, 55,...
Naked man allegedly fires air gun at deputies in Angelina County

Latest News

Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-17-23
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Monday 10-16-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Monday 10-16-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Monday 10-16-23
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7