Man arrested following discovery of Marshall woman’s body by police

Windell Moris, Jr., is charged with murder and abandoning a child
Windell Moris, Jr, age 23
Windell Moris, Jr, age 23(Harrison Co. Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police are investigating a homicide that occurred Monday.

Police say at around 11:40 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a call asking for a welfare check in the 2800 block of Victory Drive. When officers arrived there, they found the body of a woman, now identified as Camri Johnson, 26, of Marshall.

Investigation led to the arrest of Windell Moris, Jr., 23. He has been charged with homicide and abandoning a child. No details were released related to the abandoning a child charge.

“Our prayers and our thoughts to out to the family members of the victim,” said Police Chief Cliff Carruth.

The investigation is ongoing.

