Man arrested following discovery of Marshall woman’s body by police

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police are investigating a homicide that occurred Monday.

Police say at around 11:40 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a call asking for a welfare check in the 2800 block of Victory Drive. When officers arrived there, they found the body of a woman, now identified as Camri Johnson, 26, of Marshall.

Investigation led to the arrest of Windell Moris, Jr., 23. He has been charged with homicide and abandoning a child. No details were released related to the abandoning a child charge.

“Our prayers and our thoughts to out to the family members of the victim,” said Police Chief Cliff Carruth.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.