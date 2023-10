LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Elizabeth Pritchett of Animal Health and Hospital in Longview spoke about their Vets for Vets program.

On Nov. 10 all veterans and active-duty military can receive free veterinary care for their animals.

If you would like to donate to support the program, you can call (903) 753-7625.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.