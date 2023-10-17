Laredo’s mayor responds to Texas DPS commercial vehicle inspections, raises economic concerns

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s mayor is voicing his displeasure at the governor’s latest order for vehicle safety inspections at the ports of entry.

That order was part of an effort to ensure the safety and equipment compliance of commercial vehicles crossing the border, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

However, the governor’s order included trucks crossing the Colombia Solidarity Bridge in Laredo which caused long delays.

The mayor says that affected the local economy and put a price on the cost of those inspections.

Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Treviño said, “It’s translated in a loss of multiple billions of dollars and the loss of produce, fresh produce, was also in the millions of dollars lost because of this delay. To add to that, the drivers had to stay in their 18-wheelers for hours and hours at a time. This is not a thing that is beneficial to anybody.”

The mayor went on to say that although the inspections only lasted a few days, the financial losses could have been avoided.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.