Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Laredo’s mayor responds to Texas DPS commercial vehicle inspections, raises economic concerns

Laredo mayor repsonds to DPS Vehicle Inspections
Laredo mayor repsonds to DPS Vehicle Inspections
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s mayor is voicing his displeasure at the governor’s latest order for vehicle safety inspections at the ports of entry.

That order was part of an effort to ensure the safety and equipment compliance of commercial vehicles crossing the border, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

However, the governor’s order included trucks crossing the Colombia Solidarity Bridge in Laredo which caused long delays.

The mayor says that affected the local economy and put a price on the cost of those inspections.

Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Treviño said, “It’s translated in a loss of multiple billions of dollars and the loss of produce, fresh produce, was also in the millions of dollars lost because of this delay. To add to that, the drivers had to stay in their 18-wheelers for hours and hours at a time. This is not a thing that is beneficial to anybody.”

The mayor went on to say that although the inspections only lasted a few days, the financial losses could have been avoided.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler PD
Tyler police locate runaway teen
Changes coming for 2 Chick-fil-A locations in Tyler
All three suspects were taken into custody.
Smith County deputies arrest 3 after pursuit from Louisiana
Windell Moris, Jr, age 23
Man arrested following discovery of Marshall woman’s body by police
13-year-old arrested for alleged terroristic threat against Gilmer school

Latest News

Jeremy Black, Whitehouse ISD Safety
WebXtra: Whitehouse ISD, Smith County Sheriff’s Office team up for new emergency response system
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Nacogdoches Law Enforcement President Korey Kahler holds a copy of "Who Keeps Nac Safe?"
WebXtra: ‘Who Keeps Nac Safe’ coloring book teaches Nacogdoches kids about police officers
The “Who Keeps Nac Safe” coloring book features teaches kids about local police officers....
WebXtra: ‘Who Keeps Nac Safe’ coloring book teaches Nacogdoches kids about police officers
Petal It Forward
WebXtra: Petal It Forward program aims to deliver surprise smiles to East Texans