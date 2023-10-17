Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Killeen cocaine sealer sentenced to eight years in federal prison

gavel
gavel(KY3)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man was sentenced in a federal court in Waco to 97 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, Eric Darnell Johnson, 34, sold cocaine to dozens of individuals within Killeen, including to service members and civilians associated with the Department of the Army.

A search warrant of Johnson’s residence led to the seizure of approximately 200 grams of cocaine, methamphetamine, and synthetic narcotics.

Law enforcement officials also recovered more than 20 firearms from Johnson’s residence, three of which were discovered to have been stolen.

”This conviction shows our desire to eliminate the threat of drug trafficking which endangers our communities,” said Special Agent-in-Charge Maria Thomas for the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) Central Texas Field Office.

“The Central Texas Field Office will continue to partner with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to protect our communities and the Department of the Army from the dangers of drug trafficking.”

Army CID, the Bell County Organized Crime Unit, and the Killeen Police Department investigated the case.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes coming for 2 Chick-fil-A locations in Tyler
All three suspects were taken into custody.
Smith County deputies arrest 3 after pursuit from Louisiana
Drew Danielson
Texarkana man pleads guilty to hitting Tyler airport co-worker with truck
Windell Moris, Jr, age 23
Man arrested following discovery of Marshall woman’s body by police
Allison Morley
Tyler police seek public’s help locating runaway teen

Latest News

Gas leak
Gas leak causes part of CR 2162 in Smith County to close
FILE - Congressional District 6 candidate Jake Ellzey talks with supporters during an evening...
East Texas congressman 1 of 20 Republicans who didn’t vote for Jim Jordan as Speaker
Fire Investigation
New Summerfield woman found dead in mobile home destroyed by fire
Longview animal hospital to offer free animal care for veterans Nov. 10
Longview animal hospital to offer free animal care for veterans Nov. 10
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt talks budgets, projects in State of the County address