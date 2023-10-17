Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt talks budgets, projects in State of the County address

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt gave a “State of the County” address on Tuesday afternoon, speaking on topics ranging from taxes, to the county budget, to county vehicles.

At $79 million, Stoudt called the 2023 budget the “most aggressive budget the commissioners court has ever passed since I’ve been a county judge.” That budget will go partially toward infrastructure and capital projects, some of which had previously been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

