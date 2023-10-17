Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gas leak causes part of CR 2162 in Smith County to close

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Part of a Smith County road was closed Tuesday afternoon to address a gas leak.

According to a Smith County press release, Fire Marshal Chad Hogue was called to CR 2162 near Troup around 3 p.m. in regards to an unidentified gas leak. Hogue said he decided to shut down about a half mile of the road between Arp and Troup.

Smith County Road and Bridge crews have been called to place barricades on the road to shut it down to traffic while authorities can determine who owns the line and fix the leak, Hogue said. The Texas Railroad Commission, CenterPoint Energy and Emergency Services District 2 have also responded to the scene.

