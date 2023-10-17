Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  It was a cold start with many places dropping into the 30s this morning.  Clear skies will continue this evening and overnight with light winds.  Temperatures will start in the lower 50s tomorrow morning and southwest winds will be breezy at times, helping to warm things up to near 80 degrees by Wednesday afternoon.  A weak cold front will move through Thursday, but with only a very slight chance for rain and no cool down is expected.  Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s this weekend and stay above average through next week.  Another storm system approaches by midweek next week and will hopefully bring better chances for rain to East Texas.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes coming for 2 Chick-fil-A locations in Tyler
All three suspects were taken into custody.
Smith County deputies arrest 3 after pursuit from Louisiana
Drew Danielson
Texarkana man pleads guilty to hitting Tyler airport co-worker with truck
Windell Moris, Jr, age 23
Man arrested following discovery of Marshall woman’s body by police
Tyler PD
Tyler police locate runaway teen

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Tuesday 10-17-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Tuesday 10-17-23
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Very Nice Day Today. Warming Trend Begins.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Very Nice Day Today. Warming Trend Begins.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips