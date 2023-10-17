East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas! It was a cold start with many places dropping into the 30s this morning. Clear skies will continue this evening and overnight with light winds. Temperatures will start in the lower 50s tomorrow morning and southwest winds will be breezy at times, helping to warm things up to near 80 degrees by Wednesday afternoon. A weak cold front will move through Thursday, but with only a very slight chance for rain and no cool down is expected. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s this weekend and stay above average through next week. Another storm system approaches by midweek next week and will hopefully bring better chances for rain to East Texas.

