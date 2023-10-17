Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas congressman 1 of 20 Republicans who didn’t vote for Jim Jordan as Speaker

FILE - Congressional District 6 candidate Jake Ellzey talks with supporters during an evening...
FILE - Congressional District 6 candidate Jake Ellzey talks with supporters during an evening fundraiser at Legal Draft in Arlington, Texas, on July 14, 2021.(Robert W. Hart/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - An East Texas congressman is one of the 20 Republicans responsible for preventing Rep. Jim Jordan from becoming the next Speaker of the House.

Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-TX-6), whose district includes the counties of Anderson and Cherokee, voted for Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA). The 19 other Republicans voted for candidates such as Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.). All other East Texas representatives, including Nathaniel Moran (R-TX-1), Pete Sessions (R-TX-32), Pat Fallon (R-TX-4), Lance Gooden (R-TX-5) and Brian Babin (R-TX-32), voted for Jordan.

While Jordan failed to win the Speaker position in the first ballot, further ballots are expected to be voted on soon.

