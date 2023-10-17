Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Corrigan-Camden ISD superintendent resigns

Dr. Keith Brooks
Dr. Keith Brooks(Corrigan-Camden ISD)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - The Corrigan-Camden ISD superintendent has announced his resignation after only seven months in the position.

Dr. Keith Brooks was voted into the role of superintendent by the Corrigan-Camden ISD Board of Trustees on April 17. On Tuesday, the board of trustees released a statement revealing that Brooks has announced his resignation.

“An agreement has been reached which allows Dr. Brooks the ability to pursue other interests and permits the board to pursue hiring another superintendent,” the board said in a statement released Tuesday. “The board and Dr. Brooks have entered into the agreement believing it is in their respective best interests.”

The board also expressed “its sincere appreciation to Dr. Brooks for his efforts while serving as superintendent.”

Brooks previously served as the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction in Sheldon ISD prior to being hired by Corrigan-Camden ISD.

