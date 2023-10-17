Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

3-year-old breaks record for youngest person to visit all U.S. national parks

Journey finished her journey by visiting the Alaska’s five national parks in October. (SOURCE: KBJR)
By Jeffrey F McClure and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (KBJR/Gray News) - A 3-year-old has completed a record-breaking journey across the United States.

What started with a hike at Pikes National Forest in Colorado turned into a quest to go to all 63 national parks for the appropriately named Journey Castillo.

Journey’s parents, Eric and Valerie Castillo, took her to the park when she was only a few weeks old. They then decided to set the goal for their daughter to visit all of the national parks by the time she turned 3 years old.

By the time Journey was 2 years old, she had been to 44 National Parks.

Journey Castillo sits with her parents on the shores of Lake Superior.
Journey Castillo sits with her parents on the shores of Lake Superior.(KBJR 6/CBS 3)

In August, Journey and her family were back in Duluth, Minnesota to celebrate her third birthday as they made their way to Isle Royale National Park.

As of October 2023, Journey is now officially the youngest person to visit all of the U.S. National Parks.

Alaska was the last state for the family to visit, and Journey finished her journey by visiting the state’s five national parks.

For more information on Journey’s explorations, you can visit her website.

Copyright 2023 KBJR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Two suspects being detained following vehicle pursuit.
TJC police arrest 5 following string of violent incidents
Changes coming for 2 Chick-fil-A locations in Tyler
Photo of the vehicle at the scene of the crash.
Gun Barrel City authorities respond to single-vehicle entrapment crash
Troy Lynn Blackwell
Titus County man arrested in connection with June hunting camp robbery

Latest News

remember, we've been using public education dollars for private schools for a very long time in...
School voucher-like legislation now in hands of Texas House
Collum said her own cancer journey has led her to where she needs to be.
UT Athens surgical nurse says having breast cancer led her to current practice
National Teen Driver Week highlights how East Texas teens can stay safe on the road
National Teen Driver Week highlights how East Texas teens can stay safe on the road
National Teen Driver Week highlights how East Texas teens can stay safe on the road
National Teen Driver Week highlights how East Texas teens can stay safe on the road