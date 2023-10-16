West Rusk, Troup play for tops of district

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Our Week 9 Game of the Week features two of our hottest small schools fighting for a district title.

9-3A DII’s top teams are the West Rusk Raiders and Troup Tigers. Both teams are undefeated in district play at 3-0. Troup is undefeated on the year while West Rusk sits at 5-2. Their two losses came to Malakoff and Tatum.

The teams face off at Tiger Stadium in Troup with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. as the fight for a district title intensifies.

