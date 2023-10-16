Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

UIL approves increase to summer marching band practice time

Oct. 15 and 16 the UIL Legislative Council heard proposals from the committees appointed to oversee the various categories of UIL competetion.
By Travis Noriega
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday the University Interscholastic League Legislative Council approved an increase to the amount of hours a marching band is allowed to practice during the summer.

Oct. 15 and 16 the UIL Legislative Council heard proposals from the committees appointed to oversee the various categories of UIL competetion.

Among these proposals was one from the music committee, namely one for increasing the amount of hours a UIL marching band is allowed to practice during the summer prior to August 1.

An amendment was passed to increase the total hours that marching bands are permitted to practice fundamentals prior to August 1 from 10 hours to 15 hours.

The change was deemed necessary by the committee because many schools now begin their school year in early August, reducing the span of time that bands can practice during the summer.

The change is set to take place effective immediately once approved by the Commissioner of Education.

Our Tyre White interviewd the Tenaha High School band director about the proposed changed. To read that story click here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Two suspects being detained following vehicle pursuit.
TJC police arrest 5 following string of violent incidents
Photo of the vehicle at the scene of the crash.
Gun Barrel City authorities respond to single-vehicle entrapment crash
Troy Lynn Blackwell
Titus County man arrested in connection with June hunting camp robbery
Mabank motorcyclist killed in Henderson County crash with 18-wheeler

Latest News

When the deputies arrived at the home, they reported that a naked man, Jason Ryan McCarty, 55,...
Naked man allegedly fires air gun at deputies in Angelina County
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Drew Danielson
Texarkana man pleads guilty to hitting Tyler airport co-worker with truck
An amendment was passed to increase the total hours that marching bands are permitted to...
UIL approves increase to summer marching band practice time