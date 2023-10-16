Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Tyler firefighters battle house fire Sunday night

By Avery Niles and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler firefighters battled a Sunday evening house fire of unknown origins Sunday night.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a residence on Broadway Ave. around 8:35 p.m. Sunday, with an advisory that two people may be in the house. When they arrived on scene, firefighters said they found one person in the and no other occupants in the house.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, firefighters said damage to the residence was found mostly in the interior and attic.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Two suspects being detained following vehicle pursuit.
TJC police arrest 5 following string of violent incidents
Photo of the vehicle at the scene of the crash.
Gun Barrel City authorities respond to single-vehicle entrapment crash
Troy Lynn Blackwell
Titus County man arrested in connection with June hunting camp robbery
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say

Latest News

House fire on Broadway Ave. in Tyler.
Tyler firefighters battle house fire Sunday night
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-16-23
Monday’s Weather: Sunny and cool today. A bit less windy
WebXtra: 25th annual Hwy 80 Sale offers pre-sale 1 week before main event
WebXtra: 25th annual Hwy 80 Sale offers pre-sale 1 week before main event
WebXtra: 25th annual Hwy 80 Sale offers pre-sale 1 week before main event
WebXtra: 25th annual Hwy 80 Sale offers pre-sale 1 week before main event