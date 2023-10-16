Tyler firefighters battle house fire Sunday night

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler firefighters battled a Sunday evening house fire of unknown origins Sunday night.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a residence on Broadway Ave. around 8:35 p.m. Sunday, with an advisory that two people may be in the house. When they arrived on scene, firefighters said they found one person in the and no other occupants in the house.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, firefighters said damage to the residence was found mostly in the interior and attic.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.