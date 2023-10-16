Texarkana man pleads guilty to hitting Tyler airport co-worker with truck

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Texarkana man who previously worked at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport has pleaded guilty to hitting a co-worker with a truck.

According to an arrest affidavit, Drew Danielson, 62, was a City of Tyler employee working at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport in May 2020 when he was arrested after hitting a co-worker on-site with a city vehicle. Witness and victim testimony indicates that Danielson drove his work truck at an unsafe speed across airport grounds and hit a co-worker in the arm “on the funny bone,” resulting in significant pain for the victim. Subsequent medical examinations indicated that he sustained nerve damage from the incident and that it could take as long as eight months to recover full feeling in his fingers

According to witness statements given to the investigating officers, Danielson had a history of “always playing around” on company time and had on other occasions driven his truck and stopped right before hitting other employees.

On Monday, Danielson pleaded guilty in Judge Kerry Russell’s court to a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said sentencing will take place at a later date as restitution is determined.

