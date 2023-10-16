SPCA of East Texas holds ribbon cutting for new Tyler facility

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After two years and roughly $3 million worth of renovations, the SPCA of East Texas had a ribbon cutting Sunday for their new building in Tyler.

Kat Cortelyou, director of operations for the SPCA, said this building is everything they needed.

“For the past six or seven years we have been operating out of three different locations. That has taken a toll on each of us that has to be at each of the three locations, and so getting everybody under one roof is really going to help use our resources a little better, it’s going to help cut down on overhead and it’s just going to give us that much more time to spend with the animals,” Cortelyou said.

The building has a meet and greet area, kitten and puppy rooms, both cat and dog sanctuaries, an indoor play area as well as Astroturf outdoor play areas with plenty of room to serve the animals in East Texas. The Snipit and wellness clinic are also both located on the property.

Laura Bryan, the queen of the Rose Festival, was able to do today’s honors. She has a special connection to the non-profit.

“My mom was a longtime member on the board so I kind of grew up around the SPCA. I have always loved animals and always grew up with dogs and cats in the house, many foster animals over the years. So, I’m just a big supporter in their mission,” Bryan said.

Amy Turman, a board member, said this new building helps locate them in the epicenter of the community.

“Our community is now at arm’s reach. We hope to kind of be a revolving door. We have birthday parties, we have schools come in to learn about the animals in our program and we just hope to really reach out to our community and for the community to feel welcome to come here anytime,” Turman

The SPCA will be hosting a grand opening to the public on November 4.

