Smith County deputies arrest 3 after pursuit from Louisiana

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities pursued a stolen Camaro along I-20 Monday morning from Louisiana into Gregg and Smith Counties, before arresting three young men.

Monday morning, law enforcement in Minden, Louisiana, began pursuing a gray Chevy Camaro, allegedly stolen from Dallas. The driver evaded the Louisiana authorities but was spotted at about 11:45 a.m. by Gregg County Deputies, according to a release from Smith County Sergeant Larry Christian.

Gregg County authorities pursued the car on I-20 to the Smith County line, where Smith County deputies took over, continuing west on I-20. A deputy constable successfully deployed a spike strip on the suspect vehicle near US 69 North, Christian said, but the suspects kept driving, exiting I-20 at Toll 49.

Officials lost sight of the stolen vehicle, but it was found abandoned on CR 4155, Christian said. A witness said they saw three suspects run from the vehicle into a field to the south, so a perimeter was set up as additional law enforcement arrived.

A K-9 was brought in to track the suspects, and Christian said a sheriff’s investigator found them as they ran into a wooded area adjacent to the field. A short time later, all three suspects were taken into custody.

Christian said the suspects have been identified as Everl Cardenas, 23; Terrence Boley, 18; and Christopher Powell, 18. Each will be charged with evading, and additional charges are expected.

There were no injuries or wrecks as a result of the pursuit, Christian said.

