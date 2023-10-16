Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA’s interim women’s soccer coach settling in

Chance Chapman recently spoke on how he is settling in after being named interim head coach, all while maintaining his recruiting responsibilities as well.
By Mark Bownds
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It’s been over a week since the firing of SFA’s head women’s soccer coach, Tony Minatta, and Chance Chapman recently spoke on how he is settling in after being named interim head coach, all while maintaining his recruiting responsibilities as well.

“Yeah, pretty well,” he said. “It’s been a wild last few days to have this done, like the way it’s happened, but it’s been a good, good journey. The team has really bought in. They’ve really supported me. The coaching staff has been, you know, they’ve been great all year, but they’ve really gone into another gear.

He went on to say, “Everybody’s really working overtime to make sure that this thing works out. I’m kind of stuck between two jobs right now as head coach and still recruiting coordinator, and so I’ve just had to be on the phone quite a bit more than I would have liked to make sure that we keep a very strong 2024 class together, and I’ll tell you the conversations we’ve had with them have been excellent. As of right now, everybody is still committed to this team in this program.”

And the program has already achieved success under Coach Chapman’s leadership. The Lady Jacks pulled off a win over Southern Utah last week, but then fell to Grand Canyon University on Sunday in Arizona.

