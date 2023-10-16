Rangers lead Astros 1-0 heading into ALCS Game 2

Texas Rangers (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (90-72, first in the AL West during the regular season)

Houston; Monday, 4:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 200 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -123, Rangers +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers play in Game 2 of the ALCS. The Rangers lead the series 1-0.

Houston is 90-72 overall and 39-42 in home games. The Astros rank fifth in the AL with 222 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Texas has a 40-41 record in road games and a 90-72 record overall. The Rangers have hit 233 total home runs to rank third in MLB play.

The matchup Monday is the 15th time these teams match up this season. The Astros have a 9-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 31 home runs while slugging .583. Jose Abreu is 12-for-40 with four home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager leads the Rangers with a .327 batting average, and has 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI. Adolis Garcia is 10-for-40 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .256 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Rangers: 7-3, .222 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Ian Kennedy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.