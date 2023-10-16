Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lots of Sunshine...Chilly Mornings, Cool/Mild Afternoons
Clear Skies...Chilly mornings...Cool/Mild afternoons.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where you Live... Skies clearing overnight tonight with plentiful sunshine expected through Wednesday. Some clouds move in on Thursday as a very weak cold front passes through. Not much cool air with this front...as a matter of fact, we will see little cooling at all. Low temperatures through Wednesday morning will be in the 40s as highs warm into the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon. Lows in the 50s: Thursday through Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 80s during this time period as well. The Wind shouldn’t be too gusty through the work week, however a few gusts near 20 mph are possible on Wednesday and Thursday. As High Pressure settles in on Tuesday of this week, the wind should be light and variable before increasing out of the south on Wednesday. A little warmer for the Red Zone games on Friday...but no rain and not too much wind. Have a great work week, ETX. Rain chances will be very slight as the front moves through on Thursday.

