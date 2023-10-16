Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mark Bownds says there was at least one positive coming out of Lufkin loss

"It was so good to see him back."
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - With playoff hopes on life support following a Week 8 loss, KTRE Sports Director Mark Bownds sees a silver lining.

“I want to talk about the return of TJ Hammond,” Bownds said. “What a big play that he had in the first half. When it looked like McKinney North was beginning to run away with it, TJ Hammond, returning to the quarterback position, it was so good to see him back, and the big plays that he did. He had multiple throwing touchdowns tonight.”

Bownds commented on the game on Red Zone Overtime, which is streamed on East Texas Now following The Red Zone during football season.

