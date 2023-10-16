Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mabank motorcyclist killed in Henderson County crash with 18-wheeler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Mabank motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving an 18-wheeler Friday afternoon.

According to a Texas DPS report, Ray Stickinger, 50, was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle west on FM 85 around 2:53 p.m. Friday when Kyle Harmon, 33, of Merryville, La., turned in front of Stickinger in a Kenworth truck tractor while driving east. Stickinger struck the 18-wheeler, and was pronounced dead at UT Health Gun Barrel.

Harmon was not injured in the crash.

