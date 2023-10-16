Annual art show generates awareness for Lufkin ISD students with dyslexia

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - October is Dyslexia Awareness Month, and one East Texas school is raising awareness through art.

The learning disorder is more common than you might think.

“We screwed those in, and these are real horseshoe nails. It wasn’t easy, but it wasn’t hard,” Lufkin middle school student Owen McGuire said.

McGuire made a cactus out of horseshoes for the Gift of Creativity art show at the Museum of East Texas.

Dyslexia Coordinator for Lufkin ISD, Molly Ellis said that for the last five years, the art show has helped bring dyslexia awareness and provide scholarships. She said over 300 students from grades K through 12 are receiving dyslexia services.

“For us to showcase those kids and what they bring. their minds, we know it has nothing to do with their cognitive ability. We want to show their strengths, what they’re good at,” Ellis said.

One in five students has dyslexia, including McGuire. He said he was diagnosed in the first grade and struggled with some pf his studies.

“Reading. With therapy I’ve gotten better though,” he said.

“It can affect anywhere between five to 20 percent of the population in a school,” said Charlotte Gregor, a Dallas branch board member of the International Dyslexia Association.

Gregor said early screenings are essential to help children succeed in school.

“Because this is a neurobiological disability, it is lifelong. You will have it your entire life, but with proper intervention, you’re actually creating new neural pathways in a child’s brain, allowing them to more quickly and accurately read and comprehend text, as well as write.”

According to the Yale Center for Dyslexia and Creativity, some common signs in children include:

Trouble with rhyming

Slow reading skills

Mispronunciation

And Ellis said it’s always important to encourage reading at home.

“So whether it’s an adult reading to the child or the child is listening to an audiobook, we know that helps them the most.”

You can visit the art show at the Museum of East Texas up until Oct. 22.

