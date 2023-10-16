Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery

Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.(Florida Lottery)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A lucky Alabama man has won big in the Florida Lottery.

Gary Thomas paid $5 for his scratch-off ticket at Lotto Discount Liquor in Campbellton, Florida, near the Alabama border.

Instead of opting for the prize of $150,000 a year for life, Thomas chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,440,000.

Thomas claimed his check at the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

Thomas said he couldn’t believe his good fortune and that “it’s still sinking in.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

