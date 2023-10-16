Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview Public Library prepares annual haunted house

The haunted house will be open Oct. 20-21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are available at the library this week or on the day of the event for $5.
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Public Library staff are preparing their annual haunted house, transforming familiar spaces into a spooky adventure.

Leah Shreves, the technical services supervisor at the Longview Public Library, has been part of the program for four and a half years, and she said it gets more popular each time. Plus, they’ve added new scenes and changed the order of the old ones, so even if you’ve attended before, you can expect to be surprised.

“We work really hard to scare everybody that comes and attends, and it’s a great fundraiser for our friends department here at the library that helps support free programming and improvements,” Shreves said. “It’s a real fun event. We can’t do it without all the volunteers that we have, who help scare and set everything up.”

She said the decorations transform the library into a space that people hardly recognize.

“The transformation is really crazy. Everybody puts in a lot of work. A lot of the props that you see are made by staff members, and it wouldn’t come together without the help of all the staff members working together, other city departments coming and helping, and all of our volunteers.”

The haunted house will be open on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20-21, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are available at the library now, until they run out, and admission will also be available on the day of the event. All tickets are $5.

Ordinary library services will be closed from Thursday to Saturday, although curbside pickups can be made Thursday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the library’s website.

