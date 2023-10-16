East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas! It’s been a beautiful, cool day with temperatures well below average for this time of the year. Tonight, expect clear skies and lighter winds with temperatures falling into the lower 40s by morning. Tomorrow will be sunny again, but we will start a warming trend. Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will reach the 70s and by Thursday and Friday, high temperatures will be back in the 80s. A weak cold front will arrive late Thursday into early Friday morning, but other than some northwest winds, it doesn’t look to bring much of a change to the forecast. The weekend ahead will be sunny but warmer with highs back in the mid 80s.

