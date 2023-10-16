EATON/Cooper Power Systems breaks ground on new Nacogdoches facility expansion

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Hundreds attended the groundbreaking ceremony for an EATON/Cooper Power Systems production facility expansion in Nacogdoches.

County and city leaders were also present as EATON/Cooper leadership announced the facility will now also produce voltage regulators. The multi-million dollar project will expand the facility by over 240,000 square feet and bring in more than 220 new jobs.

EATON/Cooper leaders said they hope construction will be completed by 2025.

