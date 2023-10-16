Changes coming for 2 Chick-fil-A locations in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Chick-fil-A representative explained how the changes will impact customers’ experiences.

The Chick-fil-A at the Highland Village Shopping Center on Troup Highway closed on Oct. 13 for renovations, according to a Chick-fil-A representative. The company said the renovations include expanding the drive-thru and redesigning the dining area, among other changes. Work is expected to be complete within the fall season, pending any delays.

Meanwhile, the Chick-fil-A in the Broadway Crossing center will be relocated to 5943 S. Broadway Avenue, the representative said. Construction of the new restaurant will begin this fall, with plans to open in early 2024. The current restaurant at 5716 S. Broadway Avenue will remain open, the company said, until construction is complete.

