Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigates nightclub shooting

(Alonzo Small | Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two people were injured in the second shooting this year at an Angelina County nightclub.

According to Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Cabbage Patch club in the 400 block of Charlton Road. Once there, deputies said they found Destini Dodd, 20, and Trevor Devon Parks, 30, with gunshot wounds. The two were initially transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin but have since been transferred to Houston-area hospitals due to the life-threatening nature of their wounds.

Selman said the shooting remains under investigation as persons of interest identified at the scene are being interviewed.

The Cabbage Patch is also where a fatal shooting occurred on March 12 when Justavian Fann, 19, of Jasper was found shot to death. Investigators said they found more than 80 spent bullet casings at the scene of that incident.

Previous reporting:

4 arrested in connection with death of teen in Angelina County nightclub shooting

