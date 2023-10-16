After some tough losses, Lindale breaks through for big win, Coleman says

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The Lindale Eagles’ have played a brutal schedule this year, which may have been what they needed to topple a district heavyweight in Chapel Hill.

“Both of these teams are strong, and Lindale has been just kind of hanging around that 15th round, just coming up on that short end,” Sports Director Michael Coleman said. “But, you know what, they proved that they have some things going on for them tonight as they would take care of business here.”

Coleman discussed the game with Kyle Owens on Red Zone Overtime, which is streamed following The Red Zone on Fridays on East Texas Now.

“And the Eagles quarterback from Lindale, Clint Thurman, he’s a beast. Tell them what he does,” Coleman said.

”He scores touchdowns,” Kyle Owens said. “That’s all he does, is score touchdowns.”

