Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Woman dies on her way to jail in Madison County

We are following the investigation of the death of a woman who allegedly died on her way to jail.
We are following the investigation of the death of a woman who allegedly died on her way to jail.(KBTX)
By Heather Kovar and Julia Lewis
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - We are following the investigation of the death of a woman who allegedly died on her way to jail.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to assist with a possibly intoxicated woman at the ball field in Normangee just before ten Saturday morning.

After her arrest, while en-route to the Madison County jail, the sheriff’s office says an incident occurred on FM 1452 near FM 39. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

The road where the incident occurred was blocked for about five hours. The family has been notified but the woman’s identity hasn’t been released.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Two suspects being detained following vehicle pursuit.
TJC police arrest 5 following string of violent incidents
Photo of the vehicle at the scene of the crash.
Gun Barrel City authorities respond to single-vehicle entrapment crash
Troy Lynn Blackwell
Titus County man arrested in connection with June hunting camp robbery
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say

Latest News

Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigates nightclub shooting
Mabank motorcyclist killed in Henderson County crash with 18-wheeler
House fire on Broadway Ave. in Tyler.
Tyler man accused of arson in Sunday night house fire
Annual art show generates awareness for Lufkin ISD students with dyslexia
Annual art show generates awareness for Lufkin ISD students with dyslexia
House fire on Broadway Ave. in Tyler.
Tyler firefighters battle house fire Sunday night