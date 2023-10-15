WebXtra: 25th annual Hwy 80 Sale offers pre-sale 1 week before main event

BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - An annual community yard sale in Big Sandy is preparing to officially open their doors for their 25th event.

Event organizer Tena Jones said they have been tagging and preparing items since June 1, and even though this weekend was just their pre-sale, they’ve had hundreds of customers come through. The majority of items that do not sell during the event will be donated to AGAPE House Ministry in Big Sandy.

The main event will run from Oct. 20 through Oct. 22. according to their Facebook page.

