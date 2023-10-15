TJC wins Homecoming game

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Apaches looking to improve on their 2-1 conference record would welcome to town the Blinn College Buccaneers.

And the Apaches would waste no time when early in the first quarter, Josh Thomas would find Tray Taylor who puts on the brakes makes a spectacular move and then floors it. Finding room to the outside and it’s off to the races time. Taylor takes it all the way to the house to put the Apaches up 7-0.

And they would just be warming up, here’s a handoff to Running Back John Solitaire who just gets it over and in. TJC up 14 to nothing.

Then the defense steps in and says, hey, we want in on the scoring action. And they would do just that when Blinn muffs a handoff and it gets scooped up by the Apaches Linebacker Zion Fonua who turns it up all the way down the sideline for another TJC score. TJC noe beginning to literally run away with it now up by three touchdowns.

And yet the scoring frenzy would not end there, check out Josh Thomas who drops back here and launches it to Ja’Quan Magee who makes the catch coming into your living room.

TJC working on all cylinders would go on to win the contest 52-27 improving their conference record to 3 and 1.

