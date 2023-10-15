Titus County man arrested in connection with June hunting camp robbery

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Titus County man was arrested Saturday in relation to a June robbery at a hunting camp.

Troy Lynn Blackwell, 50, was arrested at his home on CR 1905 in Titus County after a warrant was obtained for a June 11 hunting camp robbery. According to a Facebook post by the Titus County Sheriff’s Office, Blackwell was one of at least two suspects in a theft that resulted in a missing Kawasaki ATV, multiple guns, archery equipment, hunting apparel, and an outdoor grill. Another ATV was believed to have been used in the robbery.

The post said investigators with the county worked to develop leads in the case, and eventually an individual came forward with information that lead to the recovery of almost all of the stolen items. The information also lead to the warrant for Blackwell’s arrest.

Blackwell was arrested Saturday and booked into the Titus County Jail on charges of burglary of a building, theft of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His bonds total $40,000.

