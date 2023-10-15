Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony

The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.
The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.(KBTX Photo by Donnie Tuggle)
By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.

The investigation is centered in the courtyard of Dunn Hall.

According to a statement from Texas A&M Vice President for Student Affairs BG Joe E. Ramirez Jr., the student, now identified as Britney Romero, appears to have fallen from a third-floor balcony at Dunn Hall. Romero was a freshman health major.

Dunn Hall is located along Lubbock Street between Coke Street and Bizzell Street on the east side of campus near The Quad.

University officials say a Brazos County Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

In a statement, Texas A&M officials offered their sympathies and support to the family, students, and campus as they continue to navigate this loss.

“We want to emphasize that Texas A&M’s top priority is our commitment to the well-being and safety of all our students. We intend to conduct a thorough and comprehensive review of what happened immediately,” said Ramirez.

The university also shared resources for students during this difficult time.

“We know this is difficult news to share with our student body. We encourage our students to talk to counselors at University Health Services and/or case workers at Student Assistance Services (SAS), who also are available and standing by. Students can use the TELUS Health Support App (available in the Apple and Google app stores). Texas A&M’s HelpLine is available from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. weekdays and 24 hours on weekends at 979-845-2700. Do not hesitate to seek assistance,” Ramirez added.

The full statement from Texas A&M is below.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes coming for 2 Chick-fil-A locations in Tyler
All three suspects were taken into custody.
Smith County deputies arrest 3 after pursuit from Louisiana
Drew Danielson
Texarkana man pleads guilty to hitting Tyler airport co-worker with truck
A Mabank motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving an 18-wheeler Friday afternoon.
Mabank motorcyclist killed in Henderson County crash with 18-wheeler
When the deputies arrived at the home, they reported that a naked man, Jason Ryan McCarty, 55,...
Naked man allegedly fires air gun at deputies in Angelina County

Latest News

Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-17-23
Tuesday’s Weather: Cold this morning, sunny and mild this afternoon
WATCH: Texas State Fair-goers take cover during shooting as police search for suspects
WATCH: Texas State Fair-goers take cover during shooting as police search for suspects
TYLER ISD DENTAL STUDIES
Tyler ISD considering bringing back oral health program for its students
All three suspects were taken into custody.
Smith County deputies arrest 3 after pursuit from Louisiana
Terrence Boley of Monroe, Louisiana is in the Smith County Jail.
PHOTOS: Smith County deputies arrest 3 after pursuit from Louisiana