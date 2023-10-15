Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Houston reliever Graveman won’t be on ALCS roster against Texas because of shoulder problem

Houston Astros reliever Kendall Graveman won’t be on the AL Championship Series roster against the Texas Rangers because of right shoulder discomfort
Houston Astros
Houston Astros(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros reliever Kendall Graveman won’t be on the AL Championship Series roster against the Texas Rangers because of right shoulder discomfort.

The right-hander missed the Division Series with the problem but had hoped that he could recover in time for the next round.

Instead, manager Dusty Baker said Saturday that “he’s not improved” and Graveman wouldn’t be on the roster for the series, which begins Sunday night.

Graveman, who was acquired in a trade with the White Sox in July, was 2-2 with a 2.42 ERA in 23 appearances for Houston this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Most Read

Two suspects being detained following vehicle pursuit.
TJC police arrest 5 following string of violent incidents
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say
Drivers are asked to use caution and avoid the area if possible.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck involving oversize load slows traffic on Highway 80 west of Marshall
Jermaine Hooks and Chelsea Davis
Mount Pleasant police arrest 2 in connection with death of 23-month-old
Lufkin ISD educators testify at Senate committee hearing on vouchers
Lufkin ISD Educators testify at senate hearing

Latest News

History was made in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state's first female...
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released
School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course
John Thurston
Arkansas secretary of state says he’ll run for treasurer next year
Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Candidates jump into Louisiana elections, and many races have no incumbent
FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation