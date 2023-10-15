Gun Barrel City authorities respond to single-vehicle entrapment crash

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple agencies responded to a single-vehicle crash in Gun Barrel City Saturday night.

According to the Gun Barrel City Fire Department, they responded along with the Gun Barrel City Police Department, Seven Points Police Department and Texas Highway Patrol to an entrapment crash involving one vehicle in the 300 block of Legendary Lane around 9:25 p.m. Saturday.

Their Facebook post said the SUV had left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The driver was trapped in the vehicle, they said, and firefighters used the jaws of life to remove them. Traffic was stopped for about an hour.

The driver was flown to UT Health in Tyler by helicopter. No other injuries were reported.

Photo of the vehicle at the scene of the crash. (Gun Barrel City Fire Department)

