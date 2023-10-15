Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Gun Barrel City authorities respond to single-vehicle entrapment crash

Photo of the vehicle at the scene of the crash.
Photo of the vehicle at the scene of the crash.(Gun Barrel City Fire Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple agencies responded to a single-vehicle crash in Gun Barrel City Saturday night.

According to the Gun Barrel City Fire Department, they responded along with the Gun Barrel City Police Department, Seven Points Police Department and Texas Highway Patrol to an entrapment crash involving one vehicle in the 300 block of Legendary Lane around 9:25 p.m. Saturday.

Their Facebook post said the SUV had left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The driver was trapped in the vehicle, they said, and firefighters used the jaws of life to remove them. Traffic was stopped for about an hour.

The driver was flown to UT Health in Tyler by helicopter. No other injuries were reported.

Photo of the vehicle at the scene of the crash.
Photo of the vehicle at the scene of the crash.(Gun Barrel City Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects being detained following vehicle pursuit.
TJC police arrest 5 following string of violent incidents
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say
Drivers are asked to use caution and avoid the area if possible.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck involving oversize load slows traffic on Highway 80 west of Marshall
Jermaine Hooks and Chelsea Davis
Mount Pleasant police arrest 2 in connection with death of 23-month-old
Lufkin ISD educators testify at Senate committee hearing on vouchers
Lufkin ISD Educators testify at senate hearing

Latest News

WebXtra: 25th annual Hwy 80 Sale offers pre-sale 1 week before main event
WebXtra: 25th annual Hwy 80 Sale offers pre-sale 1 week before main event
WebXtra: 25th annual Hwy 80 Sale offers pre-sale 1 week before main event
WebXtra: 25th annual Hwy 80 Sale offers pre-sale 1 week before main event
WATCH: Washington zoo animals celebrate spooky season with pumpkins
WATCH: Washington zoo animals celebrate spooky season with pumpkins
Troy Lynn Blackwell
Titus County man arrested in connection with June hunting camp robbery