Chilly nights and cool afternoons will be in place for several days to come

EAST TEXAS (KTRE/KLTV) - It will be clear and chilly overnight as lows range from the upper 40′s to lower 50′s across our east Texas landscape.

Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies as passing clouds combine with a northerly breeze and dry air to keep temperatures down into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s, which is cooler than normal for mid-October.

It will remain cool, crisp, and refreshing through the middle of next week as we get a nice, extended stretch of cooler than normal temperatures across the Piney Woods of deep east Texas under sun-filled skies and starlit nights as high pressure reigns supreme.

Morning lows will be in the middle-to-upper 40′s from now through next Wednesday with daytime highs only reaching the upper 60′s to lower 70′s.

We will see a gradual warming trend toward the end of next week before our next storm system and cold front look to arrive late Thursday or early Friday of next week. That is also when our next modest chance for some rain will enter the equation, once again.

There are still some questions on the timing and evolution of the late week storm system coming into the picture, but for now, it appears we will have a better shot of some rain late next week.

It should be noted that rainfall amounts will not be overly impressive, averaging generally less than half-an-inch in most locales in our part of the state.

