Longview’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises nearly $60K to battle disease

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It was a Walk to End Alzheimer’s this morning in Longview. The event helped the Alzheimer’s Association achieve 92 percent of their annual fund-raising goal for the Longview walk.

There was the long way, and the short way, but either way they walked with a purpose: to help fight Alzheimer’s disease. Like many, Tracy Sadler of Longview was at the event for a reason.

“Our mother passed away from Alzheimer’s in 2020,” Sadler said.

She said she’s supported the cause for years.

“Of course, everyone said their mother is the best woman in the world, but mother was the most wonderful woman in the world. She was always bright and shining and happy and loved people. She never met a stranger,” Sadler said.

She said her mother moved into an assisted living home in Longview where Tracy and her sister helped take care of her. Her condition worsened.

“She moved into a nursing home right as COVID started,” Sadler said.

Market Manager for Walk to End Alzheimer’s Joelle Yates said many participants have been affected by Alzheimer’s.

“In fact, Gregg County has a higher incident rate of Alzheimer’s and other dementias. So, we are feet on the ground here trying to help and make a difference,” Yates said.

Joelle feels sharing like experiences can help.

“A lot of our people have lost a family member to it. So, that way those going through it just to not feel alone,” Yates said.

Many carried Promise Garden flowers as they walked.

“People carrying the purple flower have lost someone to the disease. And our yellow flowers, they are currently caring for someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s. And then our blue flowers are people who have a diagnosis currently. And then our orange flowers don’t have that personal connection but they’re here to show support,” Yates said.

So, at a glance, participants know what fellow walkers are going through. Tracy said she and her family weren’t allowed physical contact with their mother because of COVID.

“But she had a room with a window, so we were there every day at lunch and talked to her through the window. And then we got to be with her in the end when she passed away,” Sadler said.

Many feel walking together for a common cause and sharing experiences can help them come to terms with Alzheimer’s.

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Market Manager for Walk to End Alzheimer’s Joelle Yates about their fund-raising walk held in Longview this morning.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.