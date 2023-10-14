Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lindale hands Chapel Hill first loss of season

Stewart ripped a 60-yard touchdown run to tie up the Lindale Eagles.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The Lindale Eagles have fought through some tough losses this season but put it together for an upset over district rivals Chapel Hill.

Lindale took the 35-23 win.

Lindale took the lead early when Caleb Hart scored from a yard out.

Chapel Hill’s Rickey Stewart ripped a 60-yard touchdown run to tie up the Lindale Eagles.

Lindale took the lead when Clint Thurman scored on the quarterback keeper from two yards out to go up 14-7.

Chapel Hill’s Aiden Campos later drilled a field goal to make it 14-10.

