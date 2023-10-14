Saturday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mostly sunny today. Breezy. Highs in the low 70s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny and cool this morning, starting the weekend off with temps. in the 50s. We’ll warm into the 60s by noontime. Sunny/mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon as we warm into the low 70s for highs today. It’ll be a bit breezy today, with wind out of the NW/NNW, 10-15 mph, gusting closer to 20 mph. Tonight, clear skies, temps. dropping into the low 50s and upper 40s. A few clouds are possible Sunday but it should still be a mostly sunny day. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. We stay cool and mostly sunny through the first half of next week. Warmer temps. and rain chances return by the end of the week. Have a great Saturday.

