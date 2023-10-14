Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

The Louvre Museum in Paris is being evacuated after a threat while France is under high alert

Police officers stand guard outside the Louvre Museum as people are evacuated after it received...
Police officers stand guard outside the Louvre Museum as people are evacuated after it received a written threat, in Paris, Saturday Oct. 14, 2023. The Louvre Museum says it is closing for the day and evacuating all visitors and staff after a threat.(AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — The Louvre Museum in Paris is evacuating all visitors and staff and closing early Saturday because it received a written threat. It said the move was linked to the government’s decision to put France on high alert after a fatal school stabbing by a suspected extremist.

The Louvre communication service said no one has been hurt and no incident has been reported. Paris police said verifications in the museum are underway.

Alarms rang out through the vast museum in central Paris overlooking the Seine River when the evacuation was announced, and in the underground shopping center beneath its signature pyramid.

Police cordoned off the monument from all sides, and the underground access, as tourists and other visitors streamed out. Videos posted online showed people leaving, some hurriedly and some stopping to take photos, others apparently confused about what was happening.

The French government raised the threat alert level and is deploying 7,000 troops to increase security after Friday’s school attack. French authorities say a former student suspected of Islamic radicalization killed a teacher and wounded three other people before being captured.

The government is also concerned about fallout in France from the war between Israel and Hamas.

The Louvre, home to masterpieces such as the Mona Lisa, welcomes between 30,000 and 40,000 visitors per day.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects being detained following vehicle pursuit.
TJC police arrest 5 following string of violent incidents
Jermaine Hooks and Chelsea Davis
Mount Pleasant police arrest 2 in connection with death of 23-month-old
Drivers are asked to use caution and avoid the area if possible.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck involving oversize load slows traffic on Highway 80 west of Marshall
Ian Bell
DPS arrests Tyler man in online solicitation sting
Lorenzo Martinez
Tyler man gets 45 years in connection with 2021 fatal shooting of 17-year-old

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal...
Blinken calls for protection of civilians as Israel prepares for expected assault on Gaza
Palestinians flee from northern Gaza to the south after the Israeli army issued an...
Palestinians are struggling to flee south in Gaza after Israeli evacuation order
There's rising fear in Gaza over an evacuation order for 1.1 million people. (Source:...
Rising fear in Gaza over evacuation order
FILE - A study shows higher rates of lung cancer in women than men; the reason is a mystery for...
Women diagnosed with lung cancer at higher rate than men, study says